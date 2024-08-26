Exclusive| No one killed Faizan: ‘Culprit cops’ invisible in incomplete hospital records

“Police had beaten him up and humiliated him because he was a Muslim. After a while, the police officers took Faizan and the other men to GTB Hospital in a white-coloured police Gypsy…no doctor spoke to him and all the medical inquiry and treatment were carried out by doctors on the instructions of the police. Faizan was given stitches to his head and ear. Faizan said that after this the policemen took him and some other men to the Jyoti Nagar police station.”This is an excerpt from Faizan’s dying declaration, submitted before the Delhi High Court. You may remember him as the 23-year-old who was seen lying semi-conscious on the road, battered, taunted, and forced to sing the national anthem by helmeted custodians of law, in a viral video that had surfaced amid the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. He had died two days after the assault.There were four other men in the video. Among them was Kausar Ali, who also told the high court that the police “mercilessly assaulted us”. “After a while, a police jeep came and they put five of us, injured men, in the back of the jeep and took us to GTB Hospital. The police officers took all five of us inside the hospital. There the doctor spoke to the police officers and wrote something on a piece of paper.”Even the police had confirmed in a status report that staff of the Jyoti Nagar police station had taken the five to hospital.These statements corroborated a single truth: that a string of policemen posted in Kardampuri were responsible for the assault and for the transfer to the hospital on February 24, 2020. But cut to 2024, that very truth has remained elusive. Despite clear duty charts, no police official has been held responsible for what the high court has termed a hate crime. The probe has been transferred to the CBI after the court gave a stinging indictment of the “tardy” police investigation. However, it will not be smooth for the agency as evidence has been compromised at the very start. Newslaundry has now found that Faizan’s and Kausar’s medico-legal certificates – important documents in any criminal case which is a medico-legal case – had left out mandatory details about who brought the two to the hospital on February 24. According to Rebecca John, a senior criminal lawyer at the Supreme Court, MLC gives the “first account” in a criminal case. “It not only records the injuries or the lack of injuries on a person but it also records who produced the accused person. Leaving that column blank is a bit suspicious. Because it cannot be called inadvertent, it is suspicious.”The needle of suspicion points to the hospital too.Parsing through hospital records, Newslaundry found at least six other MLCs of Delhi riot victims – all of them threw up names under the ‘brought by’ section..Deliberate or negligent?Newslaundry could not access the MLCs of Farhan, Rafique and Wasim, the three other men seen in that viral video with Faizan. They could not be reached for comment. Faizan and Ali’s MLCs were signed by Dr Rahul Sharma, who could not be reached for comment either.The MLC, produced in cases where the attending doctor believes that investigation is necessary, is the first medical report prepared as the doctor proceeds with the medical examination. It has other information about the patient which is important for investigation – date and time of their examination, who brought them, age, sex, father’s name, address and a brief history of the incident. Two head constables – Rajesh and Mukesh Kumar – deployed as duty constables on a roster at the GTB hospital said it is impossible to prepare an MLC without mentioning the name of the person who brought the patient to the hospital. “It is just not possible. In the case of a patient who comes to the hospital on his own, we write ‘self’ in the brought by column. I have never seen any MLC leaving this column blank. Because on the basis of the MLC we also update our entry register, where we mention the name of the patient, address, place of the incident, who brought them and their MLC number,” said Rajesh.Asked if the column could be left blank by hospital authorities because of work overload, Rajesh said, “If they forget, we ask them to fill the column. Because the document won’t be accepted until then, and how will we update our register?”Iqbal Khan, who fills emergency forms at the GTB hospital’s reception, said, “The moment we learn that it is a case which requires MLC, we add the name of the person who brought the patient to the hospital in the emergency form and also enter their name in the hospital records. Later, doctors while examining the patient, refer to this emergency form of the patient to enter these details in the MLC. It doesn't matter how many patients are queuing in front of us because it is compulsory information. We did not skip it even during Covid when the number of patients was much higher than Delhi riots.”Newslaundry submitted an application to access medical records of the GTB Hospital from the year 2020 to check if Faizan’s and Ali’s emergency forms had mentioned the names of the police officials or if they had been missing from the beginning. The application was approved by the hospital’s medical director Dr Asmita M Rathore. Her office also told us that it is not “private information and can be shared with people who are not even linked with the patient.” But the hospital’s medical record officer Pramod Kumar Suri denied saying that “third party information can not be provided.” Asked whether this is a public record, he did not respond.Newslaundry also went to the police picket inside the hospital responsible for maintaining Delhi police records. ASI Jaivir Singh, present at the picket, said, “The police records are just rough records and not that important. Still, you can see all the records, but the records from the year 2020 have been eaten by termites.”A series of contradictionsFaizan, Kausar Ali, Farhan, Rafique and Wasim were thrashed outside a Mohalla Clinic in Kardampuri. They were all taken to the GTB Hospital, where Faizan, Rafique and Wasim were discharged after initial treatment and taken to the Jyoti Nagar police station.Before Faizan was taken to the police station, his MLC suggests, he already had a lacerated wound on his head apart from head and leg injuries, and vomiting and “ENT bleeding” among symptoms. The MLC had referred the case to neurosurgery and orthopaedics. But according to his mother, he was denied adequate medical treatment and detained for over 36 hours. According to the high court order, Faizan was handed over to his family “in a severely injured condition, barefoot and stitches on his head and ear, in blood-soaked clothes and torn trousers”. The next day, he was taken to a local doctor, and then to LNJP hospital in Delhi where he died.Neither Faizan’s nor Ali’s MLC mentioned assault by the police officers and were listed under the disaster category. In the history of the incident, both the MLCs read “physical assault by a mob at near Kardampuri”, contradicting the viral video. While Faizan’s MLC attributes the claim to the “patient himself”, Ali’s MLC points to this version “as stated by brought by”. But both Faizan’s mother and Ali alleged in the court that their MLCs were prepared on the basis of the statements by the police officers.The police in its status report said that they had taken Faizan, Rafique and Wasim to the police station as “they were reluctant to go to their respective homes in view of communal tension and rioting in the area. As per their own wish, they were permitted to stay at police station Jyoti Nagar for their own safety and security.”However, Faizan’s mother alleged that the police had “beaten him a lot and abused him because he was a Muslim” in custody. Faizan’s post-mortem report pointed out that his death was because of “multiple blunt injuries over the body”, all the injuries were caused within “two to three days in duration by blunt force impact” and “the pattern of injuries are consistent with assault”.In 2020, Kismatun had told Huffpost that inside custody, “the policemen had hit him, putting a baton inside his throat. He was in so much pain that he could not even gulp liquids such as water or milk when we got back home.”The video was not even mentioned in the police case that was first lodged two days after Faizan’s death. Faizan’s mother had approached the high court seeking an impartial probe in December 2020.Last month, Justice Anup Bhabhani noted that the police’s investigation into the matter has evidently been tardy, sketchy and conveniently sparing of the persons who are suspected to be involved. “More than four-and-a-half years have elapsed since. However, not even one of the policemen involved in the abuse and assault has been conclusively identified in the course of the investigation so far.” “The element of abomination gets aggravated if a hate crime is committed by a person in uniform.”Newslaundry reached out to Jyoti Nagar SHO Ved Prakash. “It would be a rare case that the name of the person who has brought the patient to the hospital is not mentioned in the MLC. But I have not seen any such case like that. In the case the police control room has taken the patient to the hospital, at least PCR is mentioned in that column, or if any individual police officer, then his name. I can’t comment on this 2020 case because it has been only four months since I have been deployed here.”While the police claimed it was difficult to identify the helmeted officials, the court had also questioned the absence of CCTV footage from the Jyoti Nagar police station to ascertain the sequence of events.What complaint against an SHO said on hospital visitIn July 2020, Waseem had filed a complaint seeking an FIR against then Jyoti Nagar SHO Shailendra Tomar, and two unnamed officials from the police station, accusing them of being present when the helmeted policemen had assaulted the five men. He claimed that Tomar used communal slurs and told the other officials to fetch petrol to set all of them on fire. But one of the officials saw an individual recording a video from a rooftop, he alleged. “SHO saab then said ‘if we set them on fire now, all of us (referring to policemen) will be dead...Put all of them in my vehicle. We will have to take them to the hospital’.” He had sent copies of the complaint to the then Delhi Police commissioner, the National Human Rights Commission, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but claimed that he did not receive any response. A district court ordered an FIR in the matter in 2021. Newslaundry could not verify the update in the case.Prakash and officials at the Jyoti Nagar police station said Tomar was transferred three years ago but claimed they did not know where he was posted.Newslaundry also reached out to the Delhi Police Control Room to ask about Tomar, but they said they do not know. Newslaundry reached out to the CBI and the Delhi police PRO for comment. This report will be updated if a response is received.This article was originally published in NewsLaundry. Read the original article here