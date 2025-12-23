Exclusive: I-T dossier alleges Rs 112 crore kickbacks in UP schemes, names Navneet Sehgal

This story is based on a 254-page confidential dossier prepared by the Income Tax Department into a system of alleged kickbacks in tenders for various schemes of the Uttar Pradesh government. According to the report, investigators documented cash transfers, WhatsApp exchanges about expensive gifts, property trails through a suspected shell firm, and a Rs 21 crore investment made in a company earlier run by former top bureaucrat Navneet Sehgal’s son. The I-T officer who received approval to refer this matter to the UP government had subsequently led Operation Panther against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a case that made national headlines. This one did not. No action is publicly known, and Sehgal moved on to a prime post-retirement appointment in the Modi government. ***On March 4, 2022, income tax officials stopped a Toyota vehicle on a Lucknow road. Inside were three men and Rs 41 lakh in cash.What looked like an ordinary interception exposed a deeper trail – an entrenched system of kickbacks in government tenders and grants in Uttar Pradesh. A confidential report by the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation (UP and Uttarakhand) later detailed how at least Rs 112 crore of public money was allegedly siphoned through a web of bureaucrats, contractors, and shell companies.According to the report, the biggest share of kickbacks allegedly went to Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a 1988-batch IAS officer who held several powerful posts during the period under investigation. More than a year after the income tax investigation, he was granted a significant central posting as Prasar Bharati chief in Delhi. A job he recently quit mid-tenure.Over three financial years, from 2019-20 to 2021-22, Sehgal allegedly received at least Rs 24 crore in kickbacks. This was a period that coincided with his senior roles. These include stints as Principal Secretary and later Additional Chief Secretary handling the MSME and khadi departments, as well as chairman of the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (IED) and the UP Industrial Consultants Ltd (UPICON). .Apart from this amount of Rs 24 crore, there were property deals and financial links suggesting conflict of interest and possible quid pro quo around Navneet Sehgal’s family. Between 2018 and 2020, Sehgal’s family bought Rs 17.59 crore in real estate from a suspected shell firm. Tax investigators believed the family’s financials were weak to make such an investment.The report also examined a Rs 21 crore investment made in a company where Sehgal’s son was a director. Investigators said the money came from a loss-making firm that had received it as an unsecured loan from another company under CBI probe for alleged bank fraud. This was suspected to be a kickback for Sehgal’s intervention in a matter related to one of these firms. Crucially, investigators believed that an amount of Rs 65 crore was siphoned from the UP IED and Rs 46 crore from the semi-government PSU UPICON – a total of nearly Rs 112 crore that was redistributed among a network of officials, including Sehgal. Within the IED, when government money was released for training programmes or toolkit distribution, a fixed portion of that money was allegedly taken back in cash and distributed among officials before the work was carried out. The toolkits were meant to help with self-employment and skilling programmes such as Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and the One District One Product. For example, a toolkit for cobblers would have glue, wax polish, tack hammer, sewing needles, etc..Similar arrangements were alleged in contracts issued by UP Industrial Consultants Ltd for training and toolkit supply. The report also pointed to comparable practices involving entities linked to the UP Small Industries Corporation – apart from the Rs 112 crore in kickbacks in IED and UPICON. The 254-page report contained statements from 24 persons under sections 131(a), 132(4) and 133(a) of the Income Tax Act, apart from snapshots of digital records and other evidence. Though the report named a few bureaucrats part of this alleged system, it did not include a single statement from these officers. It’s not clear if Sehgal or any of these officers were ever summoned for inquiry.The Directorate of Income Tax Investigation approved the confidential report for submission to the “relevant offices” of the UP government in December 2022, seeking necessary action and probe by other agencies since several of the matters were not solely about taxation and therefore outside the purview of the department. At this point the trail appears to blur. It remains unclear which offices of the state government the file was shared with.Newslaundry has, however, seen a copy of a letter to the Lokayukta containing the same report. It was signed by Dhruv Purari Singh, an IRS officer who is currently posted in Kochi. Singh is known for investigating several prominent cases, including “Operation Panther” – which identified benami assets worth around Rs 100 crore linked to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Unlike Operation Panther, which made national headlines, this tax department probe on alleged bureaucratic corruption went unreported. Speaking to Newslaundry, the Lokayukta’s office in Lucknow denied receiving any such report even though sources in the tax department’s investigation wing said that the file was sent.The unravelling of the ‘cash cut system’Let’s circle back to the vehicle intercepted on March 4 with Rs 41 lakh in cash. One of the occupants was Devendra Pal Singh, then Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development in Lucknow. When questioned about the cash, neither Singh nor his two companions, who were faculty members at the IED, were able to provide satisfactory explanations. .When IT officials later searched Singh’s residence in Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, they claimed to have found Rs 4.35 crore in cash. Over the following days, under questioning, Singh pointed to a system. In a statement in July 2022, he said there was a cash cut mechanism that pervaded the institution he led. Without paying these cuts, he purportedly told tax investigators, he wouldn’t receive funds for any training programmes under the IED.According to Singh’s statement recorded by investigators, the alleged kickbacks were paid in cash. He told the tax department that for each training programme, about 30 percent of the government funds released were taken back and collected by him for distribution to senior officials.Singh stated that, of this amount, around five percent was meant for the chairman, Navneet Sehgal, four percent for the director of industries, and three percent for officials in the MSME department, though he added that the percentages could vary.Singh further told investigators that the cash was handed over at different locations in Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida and Greater Noida. In his statement, he claimed that Sehgal would indicate where the money was to be delivered, and that different individuals would come to collect it each time.“Chairman sir (Sehgal) has stated about the place, where the person coming to receive the above money would meet me...everytime a new person would come,” he alleged. Singh told investigators that a similar arrangement was used in toolkit supply contracts awarded to private vendors. According to his statement, vendors were required to return about 30 percent of the contract value in cash, with roughly 10 percent meant for Navneet Sehgal and the remaining amount distributed among other officials.The report stated that Singh’s two colleagues at the IED also gave similar statements. This, according to the I-T department, supported the existence of this alleged system.After these statements were recorded, the department carried out searches on multiple locations on June 16, 2022. These included the residences of Praveen Ramashish Singh, then Managing Director of UPICON; Rajesh Singh Yadav, the then Deputy Director of Industries who also served as the scheme officer for VSSY until August 2021; and Achint Manglani, a Kanpur-based contractor whose firms dominated several toolkit supply contracts and whose name found the most mentions in the department’s report among private entities. Rajesh Singh Yadav and Praveen Ramashish Singh, emerged from the investigation as important intermediaries, tasked with upward distribution of illicit funds at different stages. Apart from Manglani, who had a direct line of communication with Sehgal.Manglani told investigators that it was Yadav who brought him into the toolkit business, advised him to create multiple firms under different family members’ names to circumvent contract limits, and provided insider information about government tenders. Manglani floated six companies which were run by either him or his family members. The tax department’s report refers to these companies as the “Manglani group”.Yadav’s wife, Pratibha Yadav, was made a partner in one of these firms– Golden Basket Ventures. According to Manglani’s statement, the tenders would be controlled by Yadav. After receiving government contracts, Manglani’s companies would sub-contract to other vendors who were part of the system. And these vendors would either issue fake bills or inflate prices by 25 to 30 percent. The money thus generated would then be used for kickbacks.Manglani purportedly confirmed giving cash to “Boss” Sehgal, to “DI” (Maneesh Chauhan, an IAS officer who was the Director of Industries), to “PS” (Praveen Ramashish Singh), and others. He allegedly admitted purchasing an iPhone and suits for Sehgal. When further investigation pointed to similar practices favouring certain vendors, tax officials on August 31, 2022, searched premises linked to two suspected shell companies called Intecco Technical Services Pvt Ltd and Dignus Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd. During a search on the premises of Intecco’s directors in August 2022, the department claimed to have found evidence of fake bills and related sub-vendors. It eventually found what it claimed to be evidence of siphoning of public funds to the tune of around Rs 46 crore via UPICON officials.Through both IED and UPICON, the tax department estimated that Sehgal received Rs 53 lakh in 2019-20, Rs 3.85 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 19.9 crore in 2021-22 from toolkit- and training-related kickbacks alone – a total of around Rs 24 crore. Additionally, the department recommended a “protective addition” of Rs 2.16 crore over this period, bringing the total alleged amount to over Rs 26 crore.While the report does not detail kickbacks to each officer who may have been involved, it mentions names of those who got the highest share. After Sehgal, the largest individual amount went to Praveen Ramashish Singh (Rs 15 crore), Devendra Pal Singh, who got Rs 14.9 crore, Maneesh Chauhan, who received Rs 4.3 crore, followed by Rajesh Singh Yadav who got around Rs 4.14 crore. ‘NS’, ‘Lambu’, ‘boss’ references for Navneet Sehgal?According to the report, throughout the seized documents, Yadav appeared under the code name “Columbus”. One WhatsApp chat between Manglani and his employee Kuldeep Singh discussed receiving Rs 35 lakh from suppliers, with instructions to deliver Rs 25 lakh to “lambu” via “Columbus”. A purported follow-up message said: “25 for NS”. Investigators claimed they verified that “lambu,” “boss,” and “NS” – abbreviations appearing throughout many seized documents – all referred to Navneet Sehgal. They claimed to have obtained telecom records showing that a mobile number saved as “NS” in Manglani’s phone was registered to Sehgal.In the digital devices seized during the search at Manglani’s residence in Kanpur, there were photographs of him with Sehgal as well as other bureaucrats at government offices, gate passes from the UP Secretariat showing authorised visits to meet Sehgal, and WhatsApp conversations discussing not just cash payments but gifts, according to the report.On October 8, 2021, according to bank records verified by investigators, Rs 2.35 lakh was allegedly transferred via RTGS from one of Manglani’s companies to a gadget store in Kanpur. WhatsApp chats between Manglani and Kuldeep Singh recovered from both their phones discuss purchasing an iPhone for “NS” from this store, detailing the model, accessories, and payment method. A message purportedly to Sehgal from Manglani, with pictures of iPhone 13 models, stated, “Charan sparsh, sir. Pls choose color.” “Charan sparsh” is a Hindi term to denote touching the feet as a sign of respect. Sehgal’s purported response picked white.Other chats purportedly showed discussions about selecting suits from a clothing brand, with Manglani allegedly arranging payment and informing Sehgal about fit checks at his office. The nature of payments is documented in Excel spreadsheets, according to the report. One handwritten note discovered at Manglani’s office in Kanpur, dated November 18, 2021, listed distributions: Rs 90 lakh marked “Boss”, Rs 45 lakh for “DI” (Director of Industries), and other officers. Where did this money go? The report suspected that the kickbacks were used for property transactions by the Sehgal family, as their financials were too weak to make such an investment. Between 2018 and 2020, the Sehgal family, including his wife, and sons Shiv and Dhruv, allegedly purchased properties in Anand Niketan and Shakarpur in Delhi worth Rs 17.59 crore from a single company: SPD Infracon Private Limited. UPICON, the very institution Sehgal chaired, was paying rent to SPD Infracon during this period, creating a potential conflict of interest. Additionally, according to the tax department, SPD Infracon appeared to be a suspected shell company indirectly controlled by Sehgal’s family. The company’s bank statements showed financial transactions with the Sehgal family. Investigators summoned Ram Mohan Dixit, a director of SPD Infracon, and alleged that he was a “frontman” for Sehgal.Curiously, SPD Infracon’s current registered address is the same as the flat sold to Sehgal’s wife in Shakarpur for Rs 4.53 crore in 2019-20.Newslaundry sent a detailed questionnaire to Dixit, who denied all the allegations. “We have gone through your false and baseless allegations and whatever you have alleged is without any evidence. We are an infrastructure and real estate company. We have nothing to do with Mr Sehgal or his family. Whatever transactions are there are our usual business transactions. The concerned authorities had asked for evidence and we have provided. Our case is under judicial process. Please be informed that any false or defamatory story carried by you will attract proper legal action from our side.”Newslaundry asked Dixit about the details of the matter he said was under “judicial process”. This report will be updated if a response is received.Investment in company linked to Sehgal’s son The connections extend further into murkier territory. Comet Overseas Private Limited, a loss-making company, received an unsecured loan of Rs 22 crore from Frost International – a firm facing a CBI case for Rs 3,500 crore in alleged bank fraud.The I-T report alleged that Rs 21 crore of this amount was invested by Comet in Hirise Hospitality Private Limited. This transaction happened in tranches when Sehgal’s elder son Shiv Sehgal was among the company’s directors – he joined in March 2019 and resigned in September 2022. The report suspected a quid pro quo. That this routing of money followed Sehgal’s intervention on behalf of the promoters of Frost in another matter.Investigators suspected that the money invested in the company where Shiv Sehgal was director was part of the money allegedly siphoned off in the bank fraud case. Ram Prakash Mishra, another director of Comet, in his statement, failed to explain the source of the funds and claimed he was told by other directors to transfer the money to Hirise.The confidential report does not detail how Shiv Sehgal may have benefitted from such an investment in Hirise shares since he was only among the directors. Questionnaires were sent to Shiv Sehgal as well as Hirise Hospitality. This report will be updated if a response is received. The Lokayukta letter and Sehgal’s response On December 6, 2022, income tax investigation officer Madhu Rajani wrote to additional director of income tax investigation Dhruv Purari Singh to inform that the “Ld Pr DIT Inv” – typically shorthand for the Principal Director of Income Tax Investigation – had approved Singh’s proposal to share the key findings of the investigation with “relevant offices” of the UP government. This was in line with protocol that’s part of the first volume of the Search and Seizure Manual, 2007.. Ten days after this approval, Dhruv Purari Singh drafted a letter to the Lokayukta, referring to three volumes – a 254-page comprehensive report, a 485-page compilation of statements recorded, and a 198-page compilation of digital devices. Newslaundry has seen a copy of this letter. “During investigation in these cases shocking revelations of a proper organised system of cash cut (gratification) was found prevalent in different institutes and government offices falling under the control of Uttar Pradesh government...The issues involving taxation angle and undisclosed income were handled and taken care of by the Income Tax Department. However, the issue of siphoning of public funds and gratification accepted by various public servants were also found. Therefore, I am directed to share a ‘Confidential Report on Bureaucratic Corruption’ containing findings of all investigations done in the above referred cases for taking further necessary action under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and other applicable laws,” it stated.It’s not clear what happened later.Dhruv Purari Singh refused to comment. Newslaundry visited the Income Tax Building on Ashok Marg in Lucknow. We attempted to meet Ajay Atri, the current director general of the income tax (investigation) wing. Despite multiple attempts, his office refused to arrange a meeting. We sent our questions to the department’s public information officer, V Ranjitha. If a response is received, it will be added to this report..Devendra Pal Singh, who was removed as the director of the UP IED in the wake of the probe, spoke to us at length over the phone. He refused to answer pointed queries about the investigation and claimed that he had been targeted. He maintained that the investigation is still ongoing, that the tax department sends notices, and that he responds to them. However, Navneet Kumar Sehgal insisted the matter was closed. Newslaundry had sent a questionnaire to him on December 12 and followed it up. The former bureaucrat insisted all the allegations were baseless. “The matter you mentioned yesterday was enquired into by the I-T department and explanations were called and reply with evidence and legal points were given. The matter was thoroughly examined by the department. The matter has since been finalised, hence the allegations were false and concocted. But you need to see the detailed papers to arrive at any conclusion. I already requested you that any story without my point-wise reply would be defamatory and not proper. I would need to collect papers to show you and explain the correct situation because during discussions you gave many baseless stories also,” he said. Sources in IT say that in such cases the file is handed over to relevant departments for further criminal investigation/prosecution. But this report was not acted upon, the sources added. Reached for comment, Maneesh Chauhan, who is now the Principal Secretary in the Secretariat Administration Department, told us to speak to the income tax department. Praveen Ramashish Singh is in the same position as he was at UPICON at the time the investigation was carried out. He told Newslaundry on December 18 that he would respond to our questionnaire. This report will be updated if a response is received. Rajesh Singh Yadav, who had been suspended at the time the tax department’s report was prepared, did not respond to calls and messages. A questionnaire was also sent to his wife Pratibha Singh Yadav. Phone calls to Achint Manglani remained unanswered. This report will be updated if he responds to the questionnaire sent to him.Newslaundry also sent questionnaires to Frost promoters Uday Desai and son Sujoy Desai, Intecco, and Dignus. This article was first published in Newslaundry