Ex-Intel India chief Avtar Saini dies after speeding cab hits bicycle in Navi Mumbai

Avtar Saini, former head of software giant Intel, died on Thursday, February 29, after he was knocked down by a speeding cab while he was out cycling in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, 68-year-old Saini was cycling along the Palm Beach Road of Nerul along with a group of cycling enthusiasts, when a cab speeding on the road rammed into him from behind with full force, knocking him and injuring him, and tried to flee. The tragedy took place around 5:50 am near the Nerul Junction and the Seawoods Estate signal. Doctors at DY Patil Hospital declared him dead.

His co-cyclists told the police that after the cab hit him, Avtar Saini was flung away on the road and sustained severe injuries that proved fatal. Soon after the accident, cab driver Hrishikesh Khade attempted to flee the spot and drove the cab for nearly one km, but failed to go further as Saini’s cycle had got stuck under the car’s front wheels.