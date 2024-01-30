Ex govt secretary opposes BJP nominees in board of BEL, the company behind EVM tech

“While I have no intention to question the credentials of Shri Khanchariya in any manner, does not the Commission find it highly objectionable for an important office bearer of the BJP to be nominated to the BEL's Board as an 'independent ' Director? In addition to Shri Khanchariya, there are at least three other "independent" Directors of BEL who have an affiliation with the BJP,” Sarma further said in his letter.

Sarma also stated that the ECI has failed to address the questions raised against EVMs. “The ECI has gone to the other extreme of obstinately defending it, literally deifying it, closing its eyes to the harsh reality that many countries have stopped using the EVMs and there have been instances of malfunctioning of the EVMs in our instance. The Commission has compounded the public concern by refusing to cross-verify the EVM count of votes vis-a-vis the paper ballots. The Commission, by its own admission, is using the EVMs without totalisers, which precludes the mixing of ballots among different booths in a constituency, violating the mandatory requirement of secrecy of booth-level voting,” he added.

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that EVM machines and Voter-verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were prone to manipulation. According to reports, he carried out a demo of how EVMs could be tampered with, with the help of a technical expert Atul Patel. Patel cast two votes for one symbol watermelon to show the malfunctioning of the machine. Despite pressing the watermelon button on the machine, the VVPAT slip carried the apple symbol.

The ECI had reportedly refuted these allegations and claimed that EVM is not controlled by a computer and is not connected to any other network, which prevents it from being hacked.

Sarma concluded his letter by stating that the Commission if it has any respect for its own role under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, should come clean. “Authorities concerned should revoke the directorship of party-affiliated persons from BEL's Board and place the details of the action taken by it in the public domain for the people of this country to see,” he added.