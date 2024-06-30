Emotional Team India celebrates T20 World Cup in wholesome fashion

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the men’s T20 World Cup final, ending their 17-year wait for the country’s second T20 World Cup. Following the final ball, the ecstatic Indian players broke into tears with emotions pouring out in full flow.

Captain Rohit Sharma was seen sliding into the turf, face first, as he screamed in delight. Tears could be seen on the faces of senior players, especially for the likes of Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya.

Pandya's nerves of steel in the final over secured India the victory, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. The team's emotional celebration reflected the significance of this triumph, with captain Rohit Sharma overcome with emotion, coach Rahul Dravid leaping with joy, and players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya having tears of happiness.

This victory marked a historic moment, with India joining West Indies and England as the only teams to have won the Men's T20 World Cup twice. The win was not just about lifting the trophy but also about overcoming past disappointments and vindicating years of hard work and dedication.

This was India's third ICC final in the past 12 months, and the Men in Blue finally ended their 11-year drought of a major title, winning the Men’s T20 World Cup, a feat they last achieved in the inaugural edition in 2007.

This is India's fourth World Cup title overall -- from Kapil Dev's team in 1983 to Dhoni's Young Guns in 2007 T20 WC and ODI champions in 2011. Now Rohit's boys have added another chapter to the annals of Indian cricket history.

For players like Hardik Pandya, it was a journey of resilience and redemption, silencing critics and proving their mettle on the biggest stage. This momentous win will be etched in the memories of Indian fans worldwide, a testament to the team's unwavering spirit and determination.

The hearts of the fans and critics alike melted seeing on television screens the beautiful scenes unfolding in the stadium with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, who have been in the eye of the storm ever since Pandya took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit. The duo had no hard feelings on Saturday as they celebrated -- Sharma was seen kissing his vice-captain on the cheek.