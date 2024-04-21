Elon Musk defers visit to India

Elon Musk, on Saturday, April 20, confirmed that he will not visit India this month amid crucial Tesla quarterly results and will possibly visit the country later this year to announce his investment plans. The American billionaire said that unfortunately, “very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed. But I do very much look forward to visiting later this year,” Musk added. It is expected that he would visit India after the elections.

Last week, Musk had said that he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SpaceX CEO was also set to meet representatives of Indian space companies during his India visit.

Musk has a key conference call with analysts about Tesla’s latest quarter (Q1) results, after the company reduced 10% of its workforce, or around 14,000 employees — globally. The layoffs at Tesla “gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers,” and the decision was apparently made "due to poor financial performance.”