Electoral bonds: ‘Pakistan firm’ turns out to be Delhi ‘fake company’

Its purported “office” was locked when we reached the residential area. Locals said one Ravi Arora used to live there, and not Ravi Mehra.

Arora is reportedly a government employee and works as a principal private secretary at the Union government’s Revenue Department.

His neighbour Anil said, “Ravi Arora has lived here for a long time. His wife works at LIC. Father was in DTC and he himself is with the Revenue Department. After the pandemic, they left this locality, but the house is still in their name. To our knowledge, he does not have any business.”

However, an elderly woman living in the same locality claimed that Arora has an electricity business. “Whenever the electricity went off, we would come to him and he would help us.”

We managed to track down Arora himself. He denied owning any company named “Hub Power.”