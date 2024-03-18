Electoral bonds case: SC asks SBI to disclose all details by March 21

On March 15, the bench reconvened to hear a petition filed by the ECI seeking the court to return the sealed envelopes that contained electoral bond details which were previously submitted to the court. The ECI said that it did not maintain another copy for confidentiality. The court returned the documents after digitisation of the same and observed that the alpha-numeric numbers should be disclosed. The court then listed SBI in the case and posted the case for hearing on March 18.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for SBI, submitted that the details were disclosed based on the understanding of the top court's interim order in April 2019, which ordered collection of details pertaining to the donors and receivers of electoral bonds. Responding to this, the CJI said a final judgement was passed and that “SBI's attitude seems to be ‘You tell us what to disclose, we will disclose’. That does not seem to be fair.”

He further added, “When we say 'all details,' it includes all conceivable data. This interim order has merged with our final judgement. In the judgement, we had asked the State Bank of India to disclose 'all details.' That includes the bond numbers as well. The bank cannot be selective in disclosing all details. Do not wait for the orders of this court. We will clarify that and say that the State Bank of India will not only file the bond numbers but also ask it to submit an affidavit saying that it has not suppressed any details. The onus should not be on the court." Salve submitted that the numbers available with the bank would be given to the ECI.