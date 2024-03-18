Electoral Bond: CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM move SC against disclosure, CJI declines

The Supreme Court, on Monday, March 18, categorically refused to entertain the petition filed by major industries associations Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), seeking to defer the disclosure of electoral bond unique identification numbers. The alpha-numeric numbers of the electoral bonds will be helpful in determining which donors gave money for political parties of their choice. The CJI also outrightly denied the request of the industries bodies to be heard stating that they have approached the court after the judgement was delivered.

The court also declined to hear a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish Aggarwala who sought the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud to invoke suo motu review of the electoral bonds judgement. The apex court, on March 15, directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to release the unique identification numbers of electoral bonds that will reveal who donated to which political parties.

When Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, tried to intervene on behalf of ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII, and the CJI said that the application was not numbered and listed for hearing, so the court would not entertain mentioning it out of turn. However, Rohatgi tried to press his petition, raising the question of how the information in electoral bonds can be disclosed when there was a guarantee of anonymity. CJI Chandrachud responded saying that the court ordered collection of details from April 2019 and everyone was put on notice at that time.