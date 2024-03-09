Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

With just days remaining for the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel tendered his resignation on Saturday, March 9. President Droupadi Murmu duly accepted his resignation. As a result, the Election Commission is currently led solely by the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, with no additional election commissioners in office. Arun Goel had taken charge as the Election Commissioner on November 21, 2022 and his term ends in 2027.

A gazette notification by the Union Law and Justice Ministry on Saturday, March 9 said, “In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024.”

According to clause (1) of Section 11 of the law, the CEC or election Commissioner, at any time, can resign from office by giving it in writing to the President.