Election Commission conducts awareness programmes on EVMs, VVPAT ahead of 2024 elections

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a nationwide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is underway to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and familiarise them with the machines, an Election Commission of India (ECI) official said. The programme includes outreach and awareness activities in 3,464 assembly constituencies spread across 613 districts in 31 states and Union Territories (except the five states that went to polls recently).

According to the ECI, more than 3,500 demonstration centres and around 4,250 mobile vans have been set up to physically demonstrate the working of EVM/VVPAT to the public. The Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) will also share the updates on social media platforms to enhance the outreach of this awareness programme.

