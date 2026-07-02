Eggs off the plate? The science behind the mid-day meal debate

“Early introduction of eggs significantly improved growth in young children. Generally accessible to vulnerable groups, eggs have the potential to contribute to global targets to reduce [child] stunting,” are the findings of a 2017 randomised study in the American Academy of Pediatrics. Another 2025 study which maps the biological value (BV) of proteins for child development finds: “Animal proteins typically have a higher biological value due to their complete amino acid profiles. Compared to animal-based proteins (ABPs), plant-based proteins (PBPs) carry a higher risk of nutrient deficiencies in vulnerable populations due to lower digestibility and incomplete amino acid profiles.”

For decades, the Indian government itself has actively promoted egg consumption as a key solution for nutritional deficiency. A recent Animal Husbandry Department’s campaign states, “With 142.77 billion eggs, India ensures every plate is filled with essential protein and every life is powered with nutrition.”

Not a Wise Decision: Nutritionists

Referring to eggs as the ‘superfood’ of nutrition, Kolkata-based nutritionist Payel Chatterjee, says, “Removing eggs is not a wise decision as its contribution to a child’s nutritional intake cannot be matched with any vegetarian options. Apart from being a good source of protein, eggs have micronutrients which plant-based sources do not have, such as Vitamin B12, D, and choline. Eggs also have superior quantities of digestible zinc and iron.”

“The issue is not just about how much protein a food contains, but how well the child consumes it. Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids in ideal proportions and are highly digestible. It is always advised to give a nutrient-dense meal to the kids and egg being a very affordable, high-protein, high-calorie packed with micronutrients, was the best choice,” she told Alt News.

Unlike some plant proteins, soy protein is also considered a complete protein as it contains all nine essential amino acids, reads a study published by Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health. However, eggs provide all nine essential amino acids in proportions that closely match human requirements and are more readily digested and absorbed, according to FAO data , which notes that egg protein is among the highest-quality dietary proteins and serves as a reference against which other proteins are evaluated.

Chatterjee adds that the liking of the children should also be taken into account, in which “eggs were a clear winner,” given the normative non-vegetarian eating practices of West Bengal. “If eggs are replaced by soya chunks, paneer, pulses and dairy, the menu can only be nutritionally adequate if it is supplemented with all the micronutrients and vitamins.” she says.

Speaking to Alt News, Barsanjit Mazumder, molecular scientist and professor at the department of biology, geology, and environmental science at Cleveland State University, said, “Adequate protein intake, particularly from animal-source foods, of which eggs are the cheapest source, is associated with not only improved physical growth but also cognitive development of a child.”

“For every cell in our body to remain healthy, proteins must be continuously synthesised, and every protein in the human body begins its synthesis with the amino acid methionine. If this supply line is compromised, the risk of impaired neural development in children increases significantly. Essential amino acids such as methionine, lysine, and threonine are found in much lower quantities in vegetarian diets. Compounds like taurine, creatine, carnosine, and hydroxyproline are virtually absent from plant-based food,” he explains.

‘Protein Matching Alone Not Enough’

By virtue of its core ideology, ISKCON is bound to serve vegetarian food, but nutritionists believe that a child’s need should have been at the forefront while assigning responsibility. “Eggs have a biological value of 100 per cent, meaning the body can utilise almost all of the protein they provide. They are also a great source of choline, which is important for children’s brain development, neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, and egg whites contain a good amount of albumin,” said clinical dietitian and critical care nutritionist Aritra Khan.

“Whether this new dietary formula under the government’s pilot project is nutritionally adequate will depend on how the overall menu has been designed. It should be planned in consultation with physicians, dietitians and paediatricians and not in isolation by any one organisation,” he added.

Nutritionist Sucharita Sengupta explains that there are two classes of protein. The first class includes animal protein whereas the second is vegetarian protein. “As per the new handover, the first class protein is completely out of [the childrens’] diet. Considering the BV of eggs, intentionally removing it from one’s diet might not be a prudent decision. Simply adding 2-3 plant based products will not suffice the overall gap of nutrition. They will need to add several supplements along with rajma or soya to balance the diet, simply protein matching is not enough,” she says.