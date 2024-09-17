Education Minister Atishi to be Delhi CM, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal

Atishi Marlena Singh was announced as the successor of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, September 17. The decision was made after a crucial meeting which was held at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at 11. 20 am. With this, Atishi will be the third woman CM of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Currently, Atishi handles several portfolios including finance, planning, PWD, water, power, education, higher education, services and publicity. She played a crucial role in the party during the absence of Kejriwal. During the 2013 Assembly elections, she was a member of the manifesto drafting committee.

On September 15, two days after his release from the prison, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he was quitting his post and called for an early Assembly election in November. The move, Kejriwal said, “would allow the people of Delhi to decide if he is honest.” Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, which is currently being investigated by the Central agencies.

“I am going to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, and I will not sit in the Chief Minister’s chair until the public delivers its verdict on whether Kejriwal is honest.” the Delhi CM had said addressing the Aam Aadmi Party workers.

Kejriwal had said that a new AAP MLA will be chosen to serve as the Chief Minister until the elections are held. The sudden announcement took both the public and political circles by surprise.