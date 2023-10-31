ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in alleged liquor policy scam

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in an alleged liquor policy scam case. According to sources, Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on November 2. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year. The summon came on the day the Supreme Court dismissed former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea.

Reacting to the ED summons, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Now we have come to know that Chief Minister Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. It makes it clear that the only motto of the Union government is to finish AAP by any means. And for this they are not leaving any stone unturned as they are registering false cases to jail Kejriwal and finish the AAP."

Meanwhile, the BJP welcomed the ED summons and said that Kejriwal will now have to explain why the liquor excise policy was changed and who received the seven per cent commission. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi Chief Minister, who calls himself an "honest person" is being exposed as his misdeeds are coming to the fore.