ED seeks NSDL’s help in probe over Bengal school job case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought help of Mumbai-based National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) in investigation on the multi- crore cash-for- school job case in West Bengal.

Sources said that help has been sought from NSDL about the permanent account number (PAN)-related details of a particular corporate entity which is linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the case.

Information has also been sought from NSDL about some present and past directors of the said company. Sources said that after getting the details from NSDL on this count, the ED sleuths will corroborate the same with the available documents already available with them.

They said that once the details sought from NSDL is available and corroborated with the documents already available with ED sleuths, the accounting juggleries made in the entire scam process will be more clear.

One of the individual PAN cards, whose information has been sought by the ED sleuths from NSDL is that of Sujay Bhadra. However, the ED sleuths are tight-lipped about the other directors whose information they have sought from NSDL.

Sources said that ED sleuths are exploring all opportunities to track the minute financial juggleries in the school job case to make a watertight case in the court. Already the central agency sleuths are under pressure to complete the investigation process at the earliest following a recent direction of the Calcutta High Court directing ED to wind up the investigation process by December 31 this year and approaching NSDL for the related information is perceived as a step to meet the deadline.