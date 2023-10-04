ED searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Excise Policy case

He is facing a money laundering probe in connection with the alleged Excise Policy scam and has been in jail since February.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approvers in connection with a money laundering case related to the scam.

Both Arora and Raghav Magunta were arrested by the ED and are currently out on bail.

After hearing the matter at length by the Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta for the ED and the accused’s counsel, the judge issued a directive to them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.

In August, Raghav Magunta was granted bail by the high court since the ED did not take any objection with his application for grant of relief. The ED had submitted that the accused was cooperating in the investigation.