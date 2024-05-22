ECI writes to Congress and BJP, directs star campaigners to follow poll code

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday, May 22, wrote to the national presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress directing both parties and their star campaigners to follow the model code of conduct (MCC). The Commission’s directions laid particular stress on Clause (1) of the general conduct of the MCC, which prohibits parties or candidates from indulging in activities that “may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

The ECI notice does not name the star campaigners of either party who made the statements or speeches that the other party took issue with. The complaints, however, were mostly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In its letter to BJP president JP Nadda, the ECI directed him to instruct their star campaigners to refrain from making statements that would “divide society”. The party was also instructed to “refrain from campaign methods/utterances along religious/communal lines”.

The complaints against the BJP included its allegations regarding inheritance tax and wealth redistribution mentioned in the Congress manifesto. The complaints also raised BJP’s comment that Congress would remove reservations for SC/ST/OBC communities and offer reservations to “a particular religious minority”. The BJP’s reactions to Rahul Gandhi’s “Shakti” remark, Congress’ ‘non-involvement’ in the construction of the Ram Mandir, terming the Congress manifesto the “Muslim League’s manifesto” were all topics that were raised in the complaints against BJP.

The ECI, in its letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, directed him to instruct their star campaigners to refrain from making statements that “give false impression such as that the Constitution of India may be abolished or sold.” The Congress was also told to desist “from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence forces and not to make potentially divisive statements regarding socio-economic composition of Defence forces.”

The BJP had written to the ECI alleging MCC violations by the Congress and its star campaigners. The party had specifically accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to create linguistic and regional divides in the country. The BJP also alleged that Rahul was using Congress’ campaigns for the Lok Sabha election to manufacture a rift between north and south India.

On April 25, the ECI had issued notices to both the party chiefs seeking explanations for the alleged MCC violations by Modi and Rahul. This was a notable departure from the ECI’s typical practice, which involves directly seeking explanations from the accused candidates.