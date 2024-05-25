ECI publishes absolute numbers of voter turnout for 5 phases of election

Just a day before the ECI released the voter turnout data in absolute numbers, the Supreme Court had refused to intervene in the matter. On Friday, the court had said that it would not direct the ECI to publish the booth-wise numbers of voter turnout and upload copies of Form 17C within 48 hours of polling. Adjourning the hearing of the pleas until the conclusion of the elections, the court had reasoned that it cannot intervene in the matter in the midst of elections.

The current petition was an interlocutory application made in a 2019 writ petition raising discrepancies between voter turnout data and the number of votes counted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The petitions were filed by those including the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

The demand for the release of the absolute number of voters in each constituency had gained currency after the ECI delayed publishing of the final voter turnout percentage by four to 11 days after the initial phases of polling. Concerns regarding surplus or deficit votes during counting were aired by many in light of the delay.

In its press release on May 25, the ECI further mentioned that it is not possible to alter the number of votes polled. It added, “The process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative. The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations. The whole exercise of release of turnout data from the date of commencement of polls on 19th April 2024 has been accurate, consistent and in accordance with election laws and without any discrepancy whatsoever.”

The ECI also provided a step-by-step breakdown of how voter turnout data is recorded and released and how people can make use of form 17C. It also claimed that there was no delay in the release of voter turnout data as the information was already available on the Voter Turnout App. The ECI said, “ It [the app] publishes estimated voter turnout on two hourly basis till 17:30 hours. After 19:00 hours when the polling parties start arriving, data is continuously updated. By midnight on the poll day, the Voter Turnout App will show best estimated ‘Close of Poll (COP)’ data in percentage form.”

The ECI mentioned that it has issued 13 press releases related to voter turnout for the five polling phases that have been completed. It added, “Any alleged delay in the issue of press notes of phase 1 does not mean that data was not available in the public domain all the time through Voter Turnout App. The Commission remains fully committed to the highest level of transparency and involvement of stakeholders at every stage of the electoral cycle. ”