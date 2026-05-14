ECI announces third phase of SIR covering 16 states and 3 UTs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, May 14, announced the launch of the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 16 states and three Union Territories.

House-to-house visits by BLOs will be conducted between June 15 to July 14 in Andhra, June 25 to July 24 in Telangana, and June 30 to July 29 in Karnataka.

The draft electoral roll in Andhra will be published on July 21, in Telangana on July 31, and in Karnataka on August 5.

The windows for filing claims and objections are: Andhra Pradesh (July 21 to August 20), Telangana (July 31 to August 30) and Karnataka (August 5 to September 4).

The final electoral roll will be published for Andhra Pradesh on September 22, for Telangana on October 1, and Karnataka on October 7.