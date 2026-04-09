ECI accused of bias after singling out TMC in poll conduct warning

The official handle of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, April 8, published a post specifically targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. It insinuated that the party was involved in poll violence, disturbance, and other malpractices during the elections.

After meeting TMC delegates, the ECI published a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating that it had issued an ultimatum to the TMC, saying that elections in West Bengal this time would be “fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, raid-free, booth- and source-jamming-free.”

The post said this was ECI’s “straight talk” to TMC delegates Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale, and Menaka Guruswamy during their deliberation.

Strongly criticising the language used by the ECI in targeting the TMC, Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale called the Chief Election Commissioner a “dalal” (broker).

“ECI official handle tweets singling out one political party. Does this criminal CEC have the guts to tweet saying ‘straight talk to BJP’? It’s a joke to call ourselves a ‘democracy’ when the election body has become a pimp for Modi-Shah,” Gokhale wrote on X.