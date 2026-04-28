EC asks police to act on offensive meme targeting CM Mamata Banerjee

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The Election Commission has asked the police to take action following the circulation of an offensive meme video ahead of the second phase of voting in West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

According to Commission officials, the meme video targets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Although no formal complaint has been lodged so far, the Commission directed the police to initiate action as soon as the matter came to its notice.

Officials indicated that a case may be registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act in connection with the video.

The second phase of polling in the state is scheduled for Wednesday (April 29).

Voting in this phase will take place in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against her on a BJP ticket.

The two candidates have traded sharp remarks during campaigning, which concluded at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had addressed a meeting in Chakraberia on Saturday, where a disruption was reported.

It has been alleged that BJP workers conducted a microphone campaign at some distance from the venue, prompting Mamata Banerjee to conclude her address within a few minutes.

During her speech, the Trinamool Congress chief accused the BJP of lacking courtesy. The following day, Sunday, she held a procession in the area.

Sources said the Commission took note of the circulation of the offensive video in this context and sought prompt action.

Amid the ongoing Assembly elections, the Commission has reiterated its commitment to ensuring free and fair polls in the state.

Various state and central agencies have seized 48,46,183 litres of liquor in West Bengal during enforcement drives.

According to Commission sources, the quantity of liquor seized this time is significantly higher than in previous elections.

In 2021, drugs valued at around Rs 136 crore were seized, while this time, drugs worth Rs 339 crore have been confiscated.

The second phase of polling will be held in 142 Assembly constituencies across the state on Wednesday.