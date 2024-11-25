Dravida Nadu’s many languages: The long shadow of linguistic state formation

The south Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka (former Mysore state), Andhra Pradesh (undivided), and Tamil Nadu (former Madras state) were formed on November 1, 1956, as a result of the linguistic reorganisation of states by amalgamating various administrative units. The language that was dominantly spoken in each of these regions was considered the determining factor of identity unification despite the differences in religion, caste, class, and others in each ‘state’.

As per the State Reorganisation Act of 1956, it is assumed that speakers of a language could find a ‘home’ state. A “state language” was meant to give the speakers a sense of belonging to their state. The irony of the “state language” is that it is the dominant language and not the only language spoken in the state. The choice of language for a state ignores the presence of linguistic diversity and linguistic minorities within the state. Preserving the linguistic and cultural rights of these minorities posed a new challenge for modern India, a challenge that remains particularly visible in the border districts and taluks to this day.

Navigating India's multilingual and multi-ethnic reality

Language is a crucial marker in the building and maintenance of ethnic identity. Ethnicity is more closely tied to language than to other social factors such as religion, caste, or class. India, being inherently multi-ethnic and multilingual across its sub-units, faced significant challenges in the first decade after Partition. Communal violence, secessionist movements in the Northeast (Nagaland and Mizoram), Dravidian nationalism, and opposition to Hindi imposition raised fears among Indian leaders and international observers about the potential balkanisation of the country along ethno-linguistic lines.

In the essay “Thoughts on Linguistic States” (1955) , Dr BR Ambedkar warned that a group's ethnocentric demand for an official state language could lead to calls for independent nationhood, as the distinction between statehood and nationhood was very narrow. He opposed the idea of each state having its own official language, believing it risked fragmenting India and undermining national unity. He emphasised the dangers of the ‘one state, one language’, arguing that having multiple states with a shared language would reduce the likelihood of those states perceiving themselves as separate ‘nations’. According to him, this approach would help maintain a more balanced majority-to-minority ratio. Nevertheless, India went on to create states based on dominant regional languages.

To maintain cohesion, the Indian nation-state had to continually negotiate the demands of its diverse ethnic groups, balancing these interests to prevent internal unrest and secessionist movements. Nearly seven decades after the linguistic formation of states, we have seen many states divide further (such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, etc.) not based on language but due to socio-political movements driven by tribal/ethnic considerations, historic legacies, or territorial neglect.

Statehood and nationhood: Language and identity in India

Linguistic reorganisation in India emerged as a response to the arbitrary state and district boundaries established during colonial rule, which lacked linguistic, ethnic, or cultural foundations. The Indian National Congress first supported linguistic reorganisation in 1905, reaffirming it as a political goal in the 1920s. Post-Independence, the Dhar Commission (1948) and JVP Committee (1949) expressed caution about reorganising states on linguistic grounds due to concerns about national unity. However, widespread agitation, particularly in Andhra, culminated in the death of Potti Sriramulu in 1952 and prompted Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to form the States Reorganisation Commission (SRC) in 1953. The SRC’s 1955 report laid the groundwork for the linguistic reorganisation of states in 1956. In southern India, this reorganisation led to the formation of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, based on linguistic identities, while adjusting boundaries at the taluka level in some cases to account for language majorities.

However, the SRC report had cautioned, “The idea that all people who speak the same language and constitute a majority, whether in a village or a taluk, should be attached to their home land will do immense harm to our national growth and must, therefore, be rejected unequivocally,” and suggested a balanced approach, “[while recognising] linguistic homogeneity as an important factor conducive to administrative convenience and efficiency but not to consider it as an exclusive and binding principle, overriding all other considerations, administrative, financial, or political” (SRC, 1955; para 157).

Celebrating state formation and federalism is crucial in the face of growing centralisation by the Union. While reorganising states is often seen as a win for federalism, allowing recognition of dominant linguistic and ethnic identities, states themselves remain culturally diverse, encompassing various languages, cultures, castes, and tribes.