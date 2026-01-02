Dozens feared dead, over 100 injured after explosion in Swiss ski resort

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An explosion followed by a violent fire ravaged the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana ski resort in Valais Canton of southwestern Switzerland on New Year's Eve, causing numerous deaths and injuries, the local authorities said on Thursday, January 1. Reports cited that several dozen people are feared dead and around 100 injured due to the explosion and fire.

Those injured in the blast and subsequent fire suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in Sion, capital of Valais canton, as well as in other cities, Valais Canton Police Chief Frederic Gisler said at a press conference. The Valais cantonal administration announced that following the tragedy, and in order to react as quickly as possible and mobilise emergency resources without delay, the State Council has declared a special situation, entering emergency.

Large police, fire and rescue forces immediately went to the scene to provide assistance to the numerous victims. "In order to be able to quickly deploy all the necessary resources over several days and to take all the necessary measures to manage the consequences of this tragic event, the Council of State has decided to declare a special situation from 9 am on January 1, 2026. The operation is still underway. The public is ordered to strictly follow the instructions of the authorities and not to enter the affected area. A helpline is available for families. The Council of State expresses its deepest solidarity following this tragedy. It extends its thoughts to the victims, their families, and all those affected," read a statement issued by the local administration.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported that at an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion, but authorities have ruled out an attack. Helicopters and ambulances, including some from abroad, rushed to the scene, as the intensive care units and operating rooms of local hospitals are at full capacity, said local officials at the press conference. President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin postponed his planned New Year's address and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.