Doordarshan, AIR censor Yechury’s critique of laws, air Modi’s anti-Muslim speeches

Yesterday, The Indian Express reported that CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and All India Forward Bloc leader G Devarajan were asked by public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio to drop the phrases “communal authoritarian regime”, “Muslim”, and “draconian laws” from their speeches during broadcast time allotted to them.

Prasar Bharati told the newspaper that Doordarshan and All India Radio follow “conduct rules” laid down by the Election Commission of India.