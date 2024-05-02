‘Don’t need surgery certificate for binary change of gender in passports’: Indian govt

In a significant change of policy, the Union government told the Madras High Court that no proof of gender reaffirmation surgery needs to be submitted in order to change a person’s gender in their passport from male to female or vice-versa. The Ministries of External Affairs and Law and Justice made the submission at the court during the hearing of a 2019 public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the court to declare the provisions of the Passport Rules 1980 as unconstitutional for demanding surgical certificates to change gender in passports.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the judgement in the case on April 29, 2024, in which they noted that the Union government has submitted that gender reaffirmation surgery was not required for binary change of gender in passports, that is from male to female or female to male. So far, a person can change their gender in a passport from male/female (M/F) to ‘transgender’ (T) without submitting any certificates. The compendium of instructions and/or guidelines relating to the issue of passports, updated in 2020, said that there are “rare cases” of request to change in gender in the passport “consequent to medical procedure changing sex of an individual”. While the community accepted terminology is “gender identity”, the government uses the term “sex” in its official documents.

“The applicant should give a sworn affidavit regarding the change in sex and furnish supporting certificate from the hospital where he/she underwent the medical treatment for the purpose,” the guideline said. It also said that since change in gender will be accompanied by a change in name, the applicant should follow the procedures to change their name also and passport will be issued after fresh police verification.