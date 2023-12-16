‘Donate for Desh’: Congress announces crowdfunding campaign from Dec 18

The Congress, on Saturday, December 16, has announced the launch of an online crowdfunding campaign named 'Donate for desh' from December 18, saying that this initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak swaraj fund' in 1920-21. Congress General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement while speaking to media persons in Delhi.
"This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ of 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities. Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.
He said that two channels have been created for this online crowdfunding, one through the dedicated online portal - , and second through the official Indian National Congress website - . Venugopal said that the campaign will be officially launched by the Congress President on December 18 in New Delhi, with the donation link going live simultaneously.
"We call upon all state unit chiefs to raise awareness through press conferences and social media. The campaign will primarily be online until December 28, the foundation day, after which we will initiate ground campaigns, including door-to-door visits by volunteers, targeting at least ten houses in every booth for contributions of at least Rs 138 from each house," he said.
He also said that Congress state-level office bearers, our elected representatives, district Congress committee (DCC) Presidents, Pradesh Congress committee (PCC) Presidents, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) office bearers are encouraged to contribute at least Rs 1,380 each. "For the campaign's effectiveness, all state presidents should identify potential donors among party well-wishers and functionaries, aiming for contributions of Rs 1,380 or Rs 13,800. This strategic approach will ensure the success of our vision for a better India," Venugopal said. Venugopal also said that the party is going to hold a mammoth rally in Nagpur on December 28 on foundation day. He said that at least 10 lakh workers will participate in this mega event, and leaders from all over India will be part of the rally.
Meanwhile, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said that those who want to donate need to be an Indian citizen and above 18 years in age. Maken said that the donors will also get the donation certificate.