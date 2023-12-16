‘Donate for Desh’: Congress announces crowdfunding campaign from Dec 18

The Congress, on Saturday, December 16, has announced the launch of an online crowdfunding campaign named 'Donate for desh' from December 18, saying that this initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak swaraj fund' in 1920-21. Congress General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement while speaking to media persons in Delhi.

"This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ of 1920-21 and aims to empower our party in creating an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities. Our inaugural campaign 'Donate for Behtar Bharat', commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate multiples of Rs 138 or Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800, or more, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," Venugopal said.