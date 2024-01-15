Doctor alleges sexual harassment and cover-up at Puducherry’s JIPMER

Rosha also made a long statement on her social media account, detailing her ordeal and the timeline of events. She says that upon receiving the email, she notified a female faculty member who then took her case to another senior faculty, who will be referred to as Faculty member 2. She goes on to say that Faculty member 2 attempted to track down the sender’s IP address but wasn’t successful and allegedly told her that the mail seemed to be spam.

At the time, Rosha tells TNM, she had been willing to extend the benefit of the doubt to Faculty member 1 that his name and ID had been used to smear his name. What followed were multiple attempts to stop her from pursuing the matter and even making her feel as if she was the person who had committed a crime.

She and her colleague were made to sit for a meeting with Faculty member 1 during which he denied having sent the email. The meeting, she added, was conducted by Faculty member 2.

After the meeting, Rosha filed a cyber crime complaint for which she has not received any updates beyond the notification that it had been registered. Also, according to her statement, when the director of JIPMER was approached after the meeting, he allegedly told Rosha that “this is not a big thing”. Refusing to accept her complaint, he further told her to forget about the incident and take a two-day break to avail psychiatric help, she adds to TNM.

Rosha says that after speaking to other students in JIPMER, she discovered that Faculty member 1 had made similar obscene demands before and that the institute’s authorities had not taken action against him.