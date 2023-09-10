DMK red flags bid to rename India as part of plan to impose RSS agenda

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among the first to react when it became known that an invitation extended to G20 delegates was from the 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'. This was construed as a move by the Central government for changing the name of the country from India to Bharat. Stalin said that in the past nine years since coming to power in 2014, the only contribution of the Narendra Modi government towards the country was probably the idea of changing the name from India to Bharat.

The DMK which is ruling Tamil Nadu has been on a confrontation mode with the BJP led Central government on many issues. Stalin also took to social media and said that the opposition bloc had aptly named its alliance #INDIA and that this name had rattled the BJP which has led to it contemplating to change the name of the country. In a post on a microblogging site, Stalin said, “Seems like BJP is rattled by a single term called, INDIA. They recognize the strength of unity within the opposition. During elections, #INDIA will chase BJP out of power. #India Stays India."

DMK deputy general secretary and MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who is also the sister of Chief Minister MK Stalin also lashed out at the BJP and the RSS on the President’s invitation to the G20 delegates being from the President of Bharat. Kanimozhi said that the RSS was setting the agenda for the whole nation. She stated that using ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’ was unprecedented and that there was no reason for such a political move. She said that the Central government seems to be following what the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat says and the invitation to the G20 delegates was a clear indication of that. She added that the RSS chief had earlier said that the name of India has to be changed and the government was following suit.

The DMK is trying to capitalize on the government's move to change the name to Bharat from India and is conducting awareness programmes across the state, saying that the BJP is moving ahead according to the agenda of the RSS. Kanimozhi's statement that the RSS was setting the agenda for the nation is a clear indication of how the DMK would be pitching its campaign in Tamil Nadu.