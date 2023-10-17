‘Disheartening but hopeful’: Lawyers, activists react to marriage equality verdict

Aravind Narrain, a lawyer and writer based in Bengaluru, who also worked closely with Akkai Padmashali and Uma, both petitioners from Karnataka, told TNM that the community will now have to re-orient their fight. “The battle now needs to be fought with the legislative bodies and political forces as well apart from that of the courts. This judgement has nudged us towards the direction of making sure that the parliament has representatives from the LGBTQIA+ community so that their voices are heard,” he said.

Aravind further said that the community should not lose hope and added, “First the government refused to even hear the community’s problems, then when there was some pressure from the judiciary they responded and called it an ‘urban issue.’ But eventually, now, a committee is to be formed to understand the problems of the community and to award rights. This shows that when pressure is exerted by the court, the government is forced to consider and given that the courts have reinstated the rights of the community, it should instil in us hope. We can augment on this and use the recognition that the court has given us to push the government to bring about a change.”

Meanwhile, lawyer and a non-binary queer rights activist Rohin Bhatt expressed disappointment. They told TNM, “This judgement gives us a square root of nothing. They have held that there is no fundamental right to marry thereby rejecting our main plea. They have passed a few directions, but there were also directions passed in Navtej case, and nothing came out of it. So I am not hopeful about anything coming out of it but we have to fight it again.”