Discuss NEET issue, says Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the NEET exam issue should be discussed in Parliament and urged the government to hold a "good and respectful discussion".

While talking to the media at the Parliament premises, he said, "Yesterday, all the floor leaders of the opposition met, and it was unanimously decided that today, the NEET issue will be discussed. I would like to say to all the Indian students that this is your issue."

"We all, the INDIA bloc, think that your concerns are most important because you are the future of the country. This is why we all want the NEET issue to be discussed in the Parliament House before the discussion on the President's Address," Gandhi said.

"I request the Prime Minister that this is the issue of the youth of the country and hence, it should be discussed properly and respectfully. Youth is worried about what will happen, so the message should go from Parliament that the government and the opposition are together discussing this issue." said the Congress leader.

The NTA conducted the NEET-UG 2024 on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4. But were followed by allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the alleged irregularities and has formed special teams to probe the case.