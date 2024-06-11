‘Discipline not followed in elections’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

In a first of its kind remark, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday, June 10 said that maryada (discipline) was not followed in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and batted in favour of a strong opposition. Bhagwat also expressed his resentment over the misuse of modern technology for setting up a false narrative during the recent elections in the country.

“No one cared about the social divisions being created due to the kinds of things that were said. The way the two sides attacked each other…the Sangh was dragged into this and lies were spread with the use of technology. How will the country operate like this? The opposition is not an opponent but it’s revealing a side and that must be deliberated upon,” he said.

Bhagwat, for the first time, also spoke about the situation in the northeastern state of Manipur, which has been largely affected by unrest since May 3 last year. "Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year. Violence has to be stopped, and it has to be given priority," he said, while addressing a group of RSS trainees.

Hoping that there would be cordiality in the Parliament, Bhagwat said there was a possibility of competition, but it should not be turned into a war. The RSS chief also said that "election is a process of building consensus".

He also lauded the role of the government in the last 10 years, saying India has achieved success on the economic front, science, technology and education. "India has accepted every challenge and overcame the difficulties," he said.

The RSS chief called upon the people in the country to uphold family values. "Every family should spend time together at least once a week and enjoy meals," Bhagwat stated.

(With inputs from IANS)