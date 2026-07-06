Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, formerly Punjab 95, taken down from ZEE5 by Indian govt

Less than two days after its long-awaited release on OTT platform Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, has been taken down from the streaming service in India.
Viewers began reporting on the night of Saturday, July 5, that the film had disappeared from the platform, with several saying they were unable to continue watching after it vanished midway through their viewing.
Confirming the removal, Zee5 said in a statement that Satluj would remain unavailable for streaming in India until further notice. “We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering,” the statement read.
The streaming service added that it stood firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. “We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact.. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives,” it said.
The film, which had remained unreleased for years amid certification hurdles, was finally released on Zee5 on July 3 under the new title Satluj. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film traces the journey of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged mass disappearances and extra-judicial killings in Punjab during the turbulent 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before “disappearing” in 1995.
The film had originally been slated for a theatrical release on February 7 last year. However, it remained in limbo after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused certification and reportedly asked the makers to implement 127 cuts before approving it for theatrical release. After months of uncertainty, the uncut version was eventually released directly on Zee5 with the different title.
Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. It is directed by Honey Trehan.
Watch Honey Trehan in conversation with Dhanya Rajendran.
Following the film's release on Zee5, Trehan had described Satluj as a “labour of love“ made with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise.
“After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I'm delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5,“ he said.