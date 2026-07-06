Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, formerly Punjab 95, taken down from ZEE5 by Indian govt

Less than two days after its long-awaited release on OTT platform Zee5, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, previously titled Punjab 95, has been taken down from the streaming service in India.

Viewers began reporting on the night of Saturday, July 5, that the film had disappeared from the platform, with several saying they were unable to continue watching after it vanished midway through their viewing.

Confirming the removal, Zee5 said in a statement that Satluj would remain unavailable for streaming in India until further notice. “We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering,” the statement read.

The streaming service added that it stood firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. “We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact.. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives,” it said.