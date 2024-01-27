Digi Yatra at airport is voluntary process says Aviation Minister Scindia

In a letter to the MP, Scindia wrote, “As you are aware, Digi Yatra is a voluntary process for seamless and hassle free air travel which is purely voluntary. Further, it is basically to be used through an app and all data is stored in the mobile of the passenger. To facilitate passengers not having the application installed but intend to use Digi Yatra, kiosk-based registration is provided only for the day of travel at airports. Consent of passengers is a prerequisite for taking face biometric on kiosk-based registration. Further, the data is automatically purged from the airport system after 24 hours of departure of the flight. The issue raised by you has been examined and airport operators have been advised to sensitise Digi buddies on the consent-taking process and keeping use of Digi Yatra completely voluntary.”

Welcoming the move, Saket Gokhale shared the letter on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, and said, “This is a welcome step. That said, if there's anyone out there beginning today who faces the issue of forced or involuntary enrollment on DigiYatra at airports, please contact me on saket.gokhale@sansad.nic.in and I will take it up on priority with the Minister.”