Dictatorial attitude not right in democratic system: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has attacked the Central government, saying that the dictatorial attitude was not right in a democratic system.

Addressing the gathering during the launching of Indira Rasoi Yojana (Rural) in Niwai of Tonk district on Sunday, Gehlot said, “The dictatorial attitude is not appropriate in a democratic system. Central investigating agencies should work impartially. The present Central government should make a law and give the right to social security to the common people on the lines of the right to food security, education, information and employment which was implemented by the previous Central government.

"Also, the important Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of National Project for the supply of drinking water and irrigation water in 13 districts of the state,” said the CM.

Gehlot said that due to the opening of Indira Rasois near public, religious, business places and slums in the cities, labourers, students and working people are getting nutritious food for just Rs 8. The state government is continuously working to fulfil the resolution of ‘No one sleeps hungry’. In this sequence, Indira Rasoi is being expanded in rural areas.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while speaking on the occasion said that with the opening of Indira Rasois in rural areas, the common people will be able to get access to nutritious and quality food.

Gehlot and Priyanka Gandhi were addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indira Rasoi Yojana (Rural) in Niwai of Tonk district on Sunday.

Gehlot said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life in the interest of the country but did not allow the secessionist forces to succeed. "Today, under the Indira Rasoi Yojana (Rural) brought out in her name, 400 rural Indira Rasois have been launched in the entire state. Their number will be increased to 1,000 by September 25. The state government is providing relief to the common people by quickly implementing the budget announcements. Policy- making work is being done in other states on the basis of the schemes of the state government."

The Rajasthan CM further said that a roadmap is being prepared to ensure planned development of the state by 2030. More than 50 lakh people of the state have given their suggestions for the vision document being prepared under Mission-2030. He appealed to the general public to give as many suggestions as possible through online and other mediums.

The Chief Minister said that every section is benefitting from the public welfare schemes of the state government.

"The public has got relief from the brunt of inflation through 10 guarantees given through inflation relief camps. Decisions like a separate budget for farmers, OPS, Right to Health, Right to Minimum Income Guarantee, social security pension to one crore people, assistance of Rs 40,000 for animals dead due to Lumpy disease are being appreciated and followed in the entire country.

"While earlier the state was known as a famine and poverty stricken state, today the circumstances have changed. Rajasthan today ranks first in the country on various parameters, including education and health. Rajasthan is the state with the highest economic growth rate in North India. The state's GDP has increased by Rs 6 lakh crore in the last four years. Our aim is to take the state's GDP to Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030," said Gehlot.



