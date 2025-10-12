Diane Keaton: Oscar-winning star dies at 79

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, according to People magazine.

A family spokesperson said no other details would be made available immediately and that her family had asked for privacy.

Actor Ben Stiller was quick to react online, posting to X: "Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person."

Keaton known for her many collaborations with Woody Allen

Keaton's first film was "Lovers and Other Strangers" (1970) but her big break came in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" series.

Keaton was known for her collaborations with Woody Allen, whom she also dated. She won the Oscar for best actress for "Annie Hall" (1977), which was directed by Allen.

Many speculated that the movie was based on Keaton and Allen's relationship but Keaton told The New York Times in 1977: "It's not true, but there are elements of truth in it."

The two went on to work together over the years in films such as "Manhattan" (1979) and "Radio Days" (1987).

In addition to "Annie Hall," the legendary actress was Oscar-nominated for best actress for "Reds" (1981), "Something's Gotta Give" (2003) and "Marvin's Room" (1996).

Diane Keaton's many beloved films

Besides those, Keaton was known for her work in films like "The First Wives Club" (1996), "Father of The Bride" (1991), "The Family Stone" (2005) and the "Book Club" (2018) movies.

In 2017, she was given a lifetime achievement award by the American Film Institute, and in December 2024, she released her first single called "First Christmas."

Besides acting, Keaton was also a filmmaker, writer and photographer, publishing the photo books Reservations (1980) and Saved (2022).

Keaton's last Instagram post was in April to mark National Pet Day and featured a photo of the actor with her golden retriever.

Keaton is survived by two adopted children.

This article has been republished from DW with permission. Read the original article here.