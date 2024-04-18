Dhruv Rathee starts YouTube channels in five languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada

The video released in February amassed over 24 million views and sparked criticism from supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video addressed the contentious Chandigarh mayoral election, the farmers' protest, and expressed concerns about the trajectory of India's democracy. Drawing parallels to North Korea, the video questioned the functioning of India's Election Commission and questioned whether democracy was diminishing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The video soon went viral leaving the right wing fuming and many dismissing the criticism and calling him a non-resident since Dhruv lives in Germany. In the face of backlash, the YouTuber had a message for BJP supporters, urging them to approach the video with an open mind. “Personal attacks on me are a diversion. The real issue is something very serious if you truly care about the nation. Wake up!” he said.