Dhruv Rathee asks BJP supporters to watch his video with an open mind

After his latest video on India’s democracy has been making waves on the internet, YouTuber and social media influencer, Dhruv Rathee on Monday, February 26, had a message for the supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Urging BJP supporters to watch his video with an ‘open mind’, Rathee said that “personal attacks on me are a diversion. The real issue is something very serious if you truly care about the nation. Wake up!”

In Rathee’s latest video, he compared India to North Korea and also questioned the functioning of the country’s Election Commission. He also questioned whether democracy has ceased to exist in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.