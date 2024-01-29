Dhoni challenges defamation suit by ex-biz partners in Delhi HC, says not maintainable

Contesting the defamation suit by two ex-business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das, former Team India cricket captain M.S. Dhoni on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the plea was not maintainable and that he had filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court.

The duo has sought a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni aiming to prevent the dissemination of alleged defamatory statements regarding purported illegal gains of Rs 15 crore and a breach of a 2017 contract.

Last time, the court had directed its registry to inform Dhoni about the filing of the defamation case against him after noting that he has not been served with the plea by the plaintiffs and deemed it appropriate to issue intimation to him.

The plaint is also against various major platforms such as X, Google, YouTube, Meta (Facebook), and several news outlets to seek that they take down allegedly defamatory articles and posts against them.

Dhoni's counsel on Monday informed the court that they have not yet received the copy of the plaint.

Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing a media house, also argued that the plea was not maintainable and cited a previous judgement, stressing the need for specific allegations against each defendant.

The duo's counsel advocated for fair reporting by the media, contending that the current coverage had unfairly labelled his clients as thugs and thieves.