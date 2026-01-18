DGCA fines IndiGo Rs 22.2 crore over December flight disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a penalty of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines on Saturday, January 17, for the large-scale flight disruptions in early December 2025, news reports said.

According to reports, the aviation regulator also issued a warning to IndiGo’s senior management over operational lapses that led to widespread cancellations and delays, leaving over 3 lakh passengers stranded at airports across the country.

In a statement, the DGCA said that following directions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it constituted a four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the disruptions that occurred between December 3 and 5, 2025. During this period, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 flights, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

“Following the large-scale delays and cancellations reported by M/s IndiGo during the period from 3rd to 5th December 2025—resulting in the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delays of 1,852 flights and causing inconvenience to over three lakh passengers stranded at various airports, on the directions of MoCA, a four-member Committee was constituted by DGCA to undertake a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances leading to the operational disruptions of M/s IndiGo,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting DGCA.

The penalty includes a one-time systemic fine of Rs 1.80 crore for multiple violations of Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs). In addition, the DGCA levied a daily penalty of Rs 30 lakh for 68 days of continued non-compliance with the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, amounting to Rs 20.40 crore. The total penalty stands at Rs 22.20 crore.

The committee reportedly found that the disruptions were the result of over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in IndiGo’s management structure and operational control.

According to reports, the airline’s management failed to identify planning deficiencies, maintain adequate operational buffers, and effectively implement the revised FDTL provisions. The panel also noted that an overriding focus on maximising utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources significantly reduced roster buffer margins, ultimately leading to large-scale delays and cancellations.