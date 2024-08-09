Deprived of speedy trial, SC grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy case by the Supreme Court on Friday, August 9. Pronouncing the verdict, a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said that Sisodia has been deprived of his right to a speedy trial, considering the fact that he suffered incarceration of more than 17 months and the trial in the case has not yet commenced.

“In the matter of liberty, every day counts,” remarked Justice Gavai-led Bench.

Sisodia’s bail comes a day after a Delhi court extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody until August 20 in the same case. Though the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case on July 12, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the case as he has not furnished the bail bond. Alongside Sisodia, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2024 in connection with the same case.