Deprived of speedy trial, SC grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy case by the Supreme Court on Friday, August 9. Pronouncing the verdict, a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai said that Sisodia has been deprived of his right to a speedy trial, considering the fact that he suffered incarceration of more than 17 months and the trial in the case has not yet commenced.
“In the matter of liberty, every day counts,” remarked Justice Gavai-led Bench.
Sisodia’s bail comes a day after a Delhi court extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody until August 20 in the same case. Though the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case on July 12, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the case as he has not furnished the bail bond. Alongside Sisodia, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2024 in connection with the same case.
However, Sisodia’s bail on the grounds of a delayed trial might likely give room for the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Cabinet minister Satyendra Jain and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha.
During Sisodia’s hearing, the CBI and the ED told the apex court that a Rs 100 crore bribe was demanded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Goa elections, out of which Rs 45 crore has been traced in the course of the investigation. On the other hand, appearing for Sisodia, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the AAP leader has been in custody for 17 months and should be granted bail on the grounds of delay in the conclusion of the trial.
In its judgment delivered on October 30 last year, the SC had denied bail to the former Deputy CM but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court had on April 30 refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time. Denying bail, the trial court order noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.
Subsequently, the Delhi High Court denied bail to Sisodia, saying that he failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
Challenging this, the former Deputy CM filed special leave petitions before the Supreme Court. Last month, the apex court had disposed of the pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta gave an undertaking that the final charge sheet/complaint in the liquor policy case would be filed by July 3.
Meanwhile, a court here extended the judicial custody of Sisodia, till August 9 in the corruption case and till August 13 in the money laundering case. He was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.