DEO Howrah steps up voter awareness drive in West Bengal via SVEEP cyclothon

The office of District Election Office (DEO), Howrah along with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, has intensified its voter awareness outreach through Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cyclothon, urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process while highlighting key aspects of electoral engagement.

In recent posts shared on X, the CEO West Bengal emphasised the importance of voter participation and informed decision-making, reiterating that voting is not just a right but also a responsibility in a democracy. The posts are part of the ongoing SVEEP programme aimed at enhancing voter awareness and turnout across the state.

"Empowering the next generation of voters! SVEEP cyclothon held with the participation of Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) members of Howrah to celebrate our democratic spirit. Let’s get inked!" read one of the posts, emphasising youth engagement and enthusiasm around electoral participation.

"Democracy thrives when we participate. Chhota Bheem & Chutki is a component of the SVEEP cyclothon, which is run by DEO Howrah and involves ELC members."

Another post captured the ceremonial flag-off of the event, stating: "Festivities all around #WestBengalAssemblyElections2026. DEO & CP Howrah flagging off the Cyclothon. DG Media- ECI, Dy Director - ECI along with Addl CEO, Dy CEO and ELC members be a part of spreading electoral awareness in the city today."

The messages underscore the need for inclusive participation, encouraging all eligible citizens — especially first-time voters, women, and marginalised groups — to ensure their names are enrolled in the electoral roll and to exercise their franchise during elections. The CEO office also highlighted the role of awareness campaigns, educational institutions, and grassroots-level officials in strengthening democratic engagement.

The outreach aligns with broader efforts by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the West Bengal CEO office to promote voter education through multiple platforms, including social media, on-ground campaigns, and institutional collaborations. Recently, a statewide voter awareness drive was launched involving students, electoral literacy clubs, and booth-level officers to encourage greater participation in elections.

The CEO West Bengal has consistently used its digital presence to communicate important electoral guidelines, clarify misinformation, and promote transparency. Earlier, the office had also issued advisories cautioning citizens against sharing sensitive information like OTPs, stressing that no such details are ever sought for electoral verification.

With elections approaching in various parts of the country, the renewed push for voter awareness in West Bengal reflects the Election Commission’s focus on ensuring free, fair, and participative polls. The CEO office reiterated that every vote counts and called upon citizens to contribute to strengthening democracy by actively exercising their right to vote.