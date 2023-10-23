Dengue cases rise despite dip in temp: Delhi L-G

Delhi L-G V. K Saxena on Monday said that the city is witnessing a rise in dengue cases despite change in the weather.

“The rising cases of dengue and related hospitalisation in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying,” the L-G wrote on X.

He said that he has talked to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner & Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing.

“Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispensaries and hospitals,” he said.

The L-G also appealed to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures.