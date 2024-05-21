Demeaning remarks against Bengal CM: ECI bars Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday barred former judge of Calcutta High Court and BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours, as a fallout of his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made earlier this month. As per the ECI’s order Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is contesting from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore District of West Bengal, has been barred from campaigning for a period starting from 5 P.M. on Tuesday till 5 P.M. on Wednesday. At a public meeting in Haldia on May 15, Abhijit Gangopadhyay said in Bengali, “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is Rs 10 lakh, why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.” On May 17, the ECI slapped a show-cause notice on Abhijit Gangopadhyay acting on a complaint from the Trinamool Congress accusing him of making derogatory comments about Mamata Banerjee. Accordingly Abhijit Gangopadhyay replied to the show-case notice within the stipulated time-frame on May 20. After reviewing his reply, said insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the commission decided to bar him from campaigning for 24 hours. The demeaning remarks by Abhijit Gangopadhyay went viral after a video emerged online a day later in which he could be heard wondering about the amount at which CM Banerjee was getting sold. Polling for Tamluk along with seven other Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled in the sixth phase on May 25. --IANS src/rad