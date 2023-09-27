Delimitation: Why southern states could suffer in India's new Lok Sabha



To put things into perspective, the share of Lok Sabha seats in the south would drop to 19% from around 23% currently, while the more populous Hindi belt states would see their proportion of MPs rise to 48% from the present 42%.

Needless to say, this could have far-reaching consequences for Indian politics.

Opposition parties feel it is the BJP which will most likely benefit, given the Hindi heartland is its stronghold. The BJP had in 2019 won 178 out of the 225 Lok Sabha seats in the 10 Hindi belt states.

Barring Karnataka, the south has largely kept the BJP at bay. Out of the 129 seats in the five southern states, the BJP has only 29 MPs. It has no elected representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. An expanded Lok Sabha could also weaken the political influence wielded by regional parties like the DMK, BRS, and YSRCP among others.

But this does not mean that the freeze should continue as that would be unfair to the north whose citizens deserve proportional representation. Before the delimitation goes ahead, the concerns of the southern states will have to be addressed.

So what can be the solution?

There’ve been many solutions proposed. One solution is reapportioning the existing number of seats – meaning less populous states would have their seats taken away and given to the more populous states.

Another solution proposed is expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha. Given that the new Parliament building has 888 seats, in all likelihood, the number of MPs in the lower house will go up. With this, no seat would be taken away from a less populous state while ensuring populous states get adequate representation.

The Rajya Sabha could also be reconstituted so it’s truly a Council of States. Like the Lok Sabha, states are allocated seats in the Rajya Sabha in proportion to their population. Some experts have suggested making the Rajya Sabha like the US Senate – where each state gets two representatives irrespective of their population.

Experts have also suggested that Rajya Sabha MPs should be elected directly by the people instead of the present system of indirect elections to the Rajya Sabha, where state Assemblies select MPs. This would not only ensure southern states are less opposed to the expansion of the Lok Sabha but would give all states equal voice and representation in the Upper House, truly making it a representative body of states and a forum to protect state interests.

Decentralisation is another solution offered where the powers of the Union would be reduced and shared with the state. This would increase the powers and rights of states, and address concerns of interstate inequality.

Watch: