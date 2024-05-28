Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight gets hoax bomb threat, passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated from a Delhi to Varanasi IndiGo flight due to hoax bomb threats on Tuesday, May 28. According to reports, the Delhi Fire Service reported a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 am. An airport official said the aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. “Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site,” he added.

As per TOI, a CISF security official said that a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it, was found in the lavatory of the flight at Delhi airport. Security agencies conducted an inspection, but it turned out to be a hoax. A statement from IndiGo said that the flight operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. “All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits. The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.”

More details are awaited.