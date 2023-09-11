Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday, September 11, was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 32 degrees.

On Sunday, September 10, the maximum temperature stood at 28.3 degrees, five notches below the normal.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday morning was recorded at 90%. As per the IMD, the national capital recorded one mm of rainfall up until 8.30 am on Monday.