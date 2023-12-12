Delhi recorded highest number of sexual, workplace harassment cases in 2022

However, this action came after the Delhi Commission for Women received several complaints of sexual and mental harassment against the head of the school for boys in Qadipur area in the national Capital.

According to the DCW, the complainants had stated that the accused had sexually and mentally harassed the teachers of the school and the educators had submitted several complaints against him before the higher authorities as well, but to no avail.

Further, the DCW also learnt that a FIR under Sections 354(A), 354(C), 354(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against the said accused by another woman in 2022.

Workplace sexual harassment inflicts significant harm, serving as a stark manifestation of gender discrimination in professional settings. It also represents a violation of fundamental rights enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution, eroding equality and jeopardising the physical and psychological well-being of workers.