Delhi police use force to vacate UNI office, press bodies condemn move

Acting on a Delhi High Court order, the Delhi Police and CRPF personnel on Friday, March 20, “allegedly dragged” about 50 journalists out of the United News of India (UNI) office on Rafi Marg, according to The Hindu .

Police officials stated they descended upon the premises on Friday evening to provide security for the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Land and Development Office (L&DO), which sealed the office following the court's order to vacate.

Speaking to The Hindu , a UNI staffer alleged that the police arrived around 6 pm on Friday and directed all staffers to vacate the premises without providing any notice or time to collect their belongings.

“They were not giving us time to speak to our management. They did not allow reporters who had gone out for assignments to enter the office to collect their belongings,” the staffer alleged. The staffer added that they forcibly removed all employees, even women, from their seats and dragged them out of the office.

The news organisation also made this allegation in a post on X. “Despite requests from employees to be given some time and to wait for the arrival of company management, and demands to show a notice, they forcibly dragged and pushed some employees, including female staff, away from their seats and out of the newsroom. The employees were also subjected to verbal abuse”. However, the police denied this, stating that no journalists were manhandled and that they had video recordings to prove so.