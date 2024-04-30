Delhi police remove Congress poster featuring Yasin Malik and Manmohan Singh

A controversial poster featuring jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and 'urging people to vote for Congress' was taken down by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The poster was put up in the Mandi House roundabout area.

“Vote for Congress to support freedom of speech and release of Yasin Malik,” read the poster.

There was no mention of the printer's name on the poster.

A senior police officer said they had removed the poster from the area and no similar posters were detected elsewhere.

“We are probing who had put the poster here,” said the official.

In 2022, Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court in a terror funding case, and was convicted of offences under Sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13 and 15 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) read with 120B of the IPC besides Sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of UAPA.