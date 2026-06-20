Delhi Police recover missing minor girl, reunite her with family

In a significant achievement, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police's Outer North District successfully traced and recovered a missing minor girl and reunited her with her family, officials said on Saturday.

As part of ongoing efforts to trace missing persons and ensure the safety and security of children, a dedicated team of the AHTU, led by Inspector Pramod, was assigned to work on missing person cases under the supervision of senior officers. The team comprised ASI Sanjay, Head Constable Sandeep, Woman Head Constable Suman, and Woman Head Constable Seema.

Through sustained efforts, technical surveillance, and extensive field investigation, the team successfully traced and recovered a 13-year-old girl on June 19 in connection with a case registered at Alipur Police Station.

According to police, the recovered girl is a resident of Delhi. She had been reported missing, following which an FIR was registered in June under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Alipur in the Outer North District.

Officials said the recovery was made possible through prompt action, continuous follow-up, and dedicated efforts by the police team. After being safely traced, the minor girl was handed over to the Investigating Officer of Alipur Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation.

Police said the successful recovery reflects the commitment of the Outer North District Police towards the protection and safety of women and children. It also highlights the district police's continuous efforts to trace missing and kidnapped persons at the earliest possible stage.

Human trafficking remains a serious crime involving the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons through force, fraud, or deception for the purpose of exploitation and profit. Men, women, and children from all backgrounds can become victims of trafficking, which continues to be a global concern.

To strengthen efforts against human trafficking, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) established the Anti-Trafficking Nodal Cell in 2006 under the Centre-State Division. The cell serves as a focal point for coordinating with state governments and monitoring measures taken to combat human trafficking. The MHA also conducts periodic coordination meetings with nodal officers of Anti Human Trafficking Units from all States and Union Territories to review and strengthen anti-trafficking initiatives across the country.